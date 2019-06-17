Fighting back against 'deepfakes'

When it comes to deepfakes, even "Game of Thrones" lead character Jon Snow isn't immune. A digitally manipulated video shows him apologizing for the series finale.

"I'm sorry we wrote this in like six days or something," he says.

While some of the videos are designed to be entertaining, others are raising serious concerns.

In one deepfake, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to be speaking about global domination on CBS News' digital platform CBSN.

"Imagine this for a second... one man with total control of billions of people's stolen data," he says.

Despite CBS asserting trademark infringement and asking Facebook to take down the video for copyright violation, the company has refused, pointing to First Amendment concerns.

"So, 20 years ago, we worried about fake content in a court of law. But we didn't worry about it going live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook," said Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert.

Farid is a professor of computer science at the University of California Berkeley.

He gave CBS News an advance look at this new software program that compares real videos to supposedly altered ones. He wants to offer it to mainstream media outlets to help detect deepfakes ahead of the upcoming elections.

"We do 190 of those measurements and then we ask, how distinct they are, and can they distinguish the real from the fake?" Farid explained.

Hany Farid: We will give you the ability to upload videos, we will run them through our analysis, and then we will tell you what we think.

Reporter: It's great that you're putting this in the hands of the media, but do you worry that it's just a drop in the bucket when you've got social media?

Hany Farid: Of course it's a drop in the bucket... The solution is not just technology. The solution is technology, good reporting, better digital citizens, better companies, better policies.

In a statement, Facebook said: "Leading up to 2020 we know that combating misinformation is one of the most important things we can do. We continue to look at how we can improve our approach and the systems we've built."