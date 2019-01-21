Final Statehouse art contest underway

Students have one more chance to enter an art contest celebrating the bicentennial of the New Hampshire Statehouse.

A commission that has been organizing events leading up to this year's bicentennial has been hosting mixed media art contests for the last several years. The final contest is underway, with submissions due March 29.

A total of nine awards will be given in each age group, and any child between the ages of 5 and 21 who lives in New Hampshire and is a public, private or home school student in kindergarten through 12th grade can participate. The theme is "The New Hampshire State House and its Meaning Today."

Winners will be notified in May.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

