Final arguments expected Thursday in Gratton trial

Defense witness testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the ongoing murder trial of Ethan Gratton in St. Albans and the case could go to the jury Thursday.

Gratton is accused of shooting two men two years ago after an argument over using his driveway as a turn around for their skidder. He has admitted to fatally shooting David Hill and critically injuring Mark Brito, arguing it was self-defense.

The judge in the case denied an 11th hour request Wednesday afternoon to dismiss the case by Gratton's attorney. It came after the conclusion of several expert defense witnesses, as well as Pam Gratton, Ethan's mother, who spoke about her son, who turned 29 Wednesday.

"I just said that we will get help and get through this. Trust me," said Pam Gratton, recalling the minutes after her son shot two men near their Georgia home, and his behavior in police custody. "Not the same kid I knew that morning."

Earlier, Central Vermont Medical Center neurologist Dr. Deborah Black testified about the impacts a concussion would have had on Gratton in those few moments before the shooting. Gratton claims he shot Hill and Brito only after being punched in the face by Hill. But Gratton says he doesn't remember pulling the gun from his sweatshirt pocket.

"A concussion is immediate. There is an immediate blow, often with alteration of consciousness, very often with alteration of vision," Black told the jury.

Defense lawyer Kelly Green also questioned blood spatter expert Paulette Sutton about where the blood landed, and whether Gratton shot Hill after he was already on the ground.

Kelly Green: Is it consistent with him being flat on the ground and him being shot in the head?

Paulette Sutton: No.

While Gratton maintains he had the gun on him the whole time, prosecutors say that after Gratton was punched and bloodied, he went back to his home to retrieve the gun. Cross examination looked at how long Gratton's blood was on the ground, to determine if any was tracked inside. Sutton says determining aging of blood is difficult. "We know that it does darken as it ages, but past that, no," Sutton said.

In final arguments Thursday, Gratton's lawyer is expected reinforce to the jury that Gratton had that gun on him before Hill punched him -- that would make the shooting a case of self-defense.

But if jurors determine that Gratton went inside his house to get the gun after he got punched, as police and prosecutors claim, then that would show he had time to think about his actions, making it a case of murder.