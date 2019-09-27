Final day of competition at Bern Gallery's Pipe Classic

Glass blowers are looking to be crowned in the Queen City. The nation's best glass blowers have been here in Burlington all week for the 14th annual Bern Gallery's Pipe Classic.

Friday is the final day of competition and Saturday, winners will be chosen.

Christian Gazmuri is competing for the second time.

He says it's 12 hours of intense competition with 12 different competitors.

Gazmuri says it's a big community bonding experience as everyone crafts their own pipes.

"It gets you to see all aspects of glass. It's what got me into glass in the first place. It was the medium itself that offered so much as far as creative expression," said Gazmuri.

He says the competition includes more than just glass blowing, there's glass grinding and some artists even use of wood.

Some pieces can auction as high as $50,000.