Final fuel up at family owned business

Sunday was the final day you could fuel up at a family-owned South Burlington gas station.

Over it's 63 years, Kaigle's Citgo and Repair shop on Shelburne Road has become a pillar in the community.

The owner, Ray Kaigle, bought the business from his father in the 80's.

It's been a beloved establishment ever since, servicing cars and serving people.

Sunday, hundreds of customers, former and current employees, and loved ones celebrated the shop and its owners, during a bittersweet farewell.

"The amount of people's lives that you touch, you just don't comprehend how many you've touched," said Ray Kaigle.

"One person who said Ray fixed her tires on her car, they were shredding, and other locations she had been to didn't help her out, and she said if Ray had not fixed those at that time, she feels very strongly she would have been killed," said Louise Kaigle.

It may be the end of an era, but Ray Kaigle says maybe the beginning of another. The family plans to take the next few weeks off then explore the possibility of opening a service facility.

An out-of-state company bought Champlain Oil, and Kaigle says he doesn't want to do business with them.