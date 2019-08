Final paving will begin next week at the start of the Route 117 highway in Essex.

They will work their way east to the intersection of Route 2 in Richmond.

But that means they will be working all day from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday until Thursday.

And then next Friday, they will work from 7 a.m. until noon.

Traffic will consist of one-lane of alternating travel within the construction zones.