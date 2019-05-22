Final preps underway for Vermont City Marathon

The 31st Vermont City Marathon is set for this Sunday.

Starting at 7 a.m., thousands of runners, both individual and parts of relay teams, will take off from Battery Park in what is annually one of the state's biggest sporting and community events.

RunVermont organizes and runs the VCM. RunVermont's Director of Marketing and Communications, Jess Cover, joined our Mike McCune to talk about final preparations and what's different about this year's marathon. Watch the video for the full interview.