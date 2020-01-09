Final proposal unveiled for upgrade to South Burlington schools

We have a look at the final proposal to upgrade South Burlington's middle and high schools.

Artist's rendering

The school board has debated how to upgrade facilities since enrollment is rising from population growth.

Wednesday night, the school board voted to approve a total tear-down and rebuild, forming a single building for the middle and high school at a cost of $210 million dollars. And advocates want to pay for it with a tax increase-- $1,500 a year for a home worth $350,000.

"This option allows the district to continue to provide the quality public education our citizens value, to position our programming for the next 50 to 60 years, all while minimizing disruption for our students and staff during this transition," said Elizabeth Fitzgerald, the chair of the South Burlington School Board.

Our middle and high school design is, unfortunately, conducive to isolation and division. Groups at my school can withdraw to a specific wing or hallway. It has made it difficult for school officials to monitor all building locations and maintain order in an unobtrusive way," said Patrick Burke, the principal of South Burlington High School.