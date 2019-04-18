Finding new ways to continue farming in Vermont

Farming has been ingrained in Vermont's DNA for centuries.

Now, many farmers are fighting to counter lower food prices and industrial-sized farms. And a lot of the time, local farmers must find new ways to adapt.

That's where Shelburne Farms steps in, mixing the new with tradition. It's a historic landmark educating groups about sustainable living. It gives tours of its massive museum grounds and reconnects people to a more natural world. It collaborates with educators and schools and other partners to transform the way we, as a community, impact the world around us.

Andi Wandt is a cheesemaker at Shelburne Farms. She told our Galen Ettlin more about the farms' programs and why they say it's so important to educate young people and adults about sustainable farming.