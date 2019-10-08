Fire Prevention Week: Make sure smoke alarms up to date

It's Fire Prevention Week and the New York State Firemen's Association is urging people to practice basic fire safety that can help save lives.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, three in five home fire deaths occur in residences without working smoke alarms.

As of this week, the administration's data shows 87 civilian fire deaths in New York so far this year, the most in the nation.

Firefighters want you to make sure your smoke alarms are in proper working order.

Earlier this year, laws took effect in New York banning the sale of smoke alarms with removable batteries. You can install smoke alarms equipped with sealed-in, nonremovable batteries that last 10 years.

Smoke alarm tips from the National Fire Protection Association:

-Install a smoke alarm on every level of your home, in each bedroom and near all sleeping areas.

-Test smoke alarms monthly to make sure they're working.

-Replace smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old.

-Interconnect your smoke alarms so that when one smoke alarm sounds, they all do.