Fire at Air BnB in Derby Center

A single family home in Derby Center sustained significant damage after a fire Friday evening.

Crews arrived to the home on Main St., which was being used as an Air Bnb. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire on the porch, and stopped it from moving into the home.

Investigators say the fire was an accident, and that it began on the side porch, after smoking materials were placed in a aluminum beverage can.

The three people staying at the home, were not there at the time of the fire. There were no injuries. The Derby Line Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Newport City Fire Department. Officials say there were no working smoke or CO alarms in the home.