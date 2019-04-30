Fire breaks out in Bennington College building

Bennington College says a fire that broke in a building on campus has been contained and firefighters are working to put it out.

The Vermont college posted on Facebook that the fire on Tuesday was in a two-story building called "the Barn" that contains classrooms and the college administrative offices. It said the building was evacuated and no one was injured.

A school spokeswoman said the building, which was once a working barn, houses some administrative and faculty offices and language, literature and social science classes that were canceled Tuesday afternoon after the fire broke out.

A student told the Bennington Banner that flames were leaping out of the building.

The school is a small private liberal arts college near the New York border in the town of Bennington.

