Morrisonville Fire crews disable charger to avoid dangerous gas leak

Firefighters in New York's North Country helped stop a dangerous situation at an industrial building.

Morrisonville firefighters responded to a gas alarm early Friday morning.

Fire crews say the building on Industrial Boulevard had an electric forklift that had over charged and it's batteries began to let off hydrogen and oxygen into the air.

They say after a while this can build up enough explosive hydrogen gas to cause a fire hazard.

And can also be hazardous if inhaled.

Crews were able to disable the charger and vent the building.