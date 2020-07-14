Crews battle flames at White River Junction business

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) Multiple departments are battling a fire at a car business on Route 14 in White River Junction.

Crews say the fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at Connecticut Valley Auto Auction. We're told no one was in the building at the time and there are no injuries at this time.

Lots of lightning was reported in the area at the time of the fire, but officials say it's too soon to say that was the cause.

The left lane of Maple Street was shut down from Elk Street all the way to Runnals Road. We’re told the road will be closed for the next few hours and drivers should avoid the area.