Crews battle large flames at Connecticut Valley Auto Auction

Multiple fire departments are on Route 14 Tuesday morning at the Connecticut Valley Auto Auction in White River Junction.

Courtesy: Ben Tucker

Crews say the fire started around 4 a.m. Tuesday. We're told no one was in the buidling at the time and there are no injuries at this time.

Lots of lightning was reported in the area at the time of the fire, but officials say it's too soon to say that was the cause.

The fire is causing the left lane of Maple St. to be shut down from Elk Street all the way to Runnals Road.

We're told the road will be closed for the next few hours and drivers should avoid the area.