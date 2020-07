Crews worked through the early morning Thursday to put out a house fire in Cambridge.

Firefighters responded to the two-story home off of Route 108 just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say the homeowners were there at the time and thought they were having issues with their air conditioner. The fire got in the layers of the roof and made it tough to fight, requiring back up mutual aid.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.