Fire crews rescue family from burning home

Fire investigators are looking into a house fire in Barre City.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely without being hurt.

Fire crews responded to Bank Street Thursday night with reports of people trapped.

When they got there, a woman was stuck on the porch roof. They were able to use a ladder to safely rescue her along with two others on a first floor porch.

We're told the building is structural intact, but can't be lived in. The American Red Cross is now assisting the family.