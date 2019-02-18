Fire crews evacuate Williston senior housing complex

Williston Fire crews responded to Eagle Crest senior housing Monday morning and evacuated residents because of an electrical problem.

Officials say the malfunction caused the buildling to fill with smoke.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It was a second alarm fire so that other crews could help get everyone out of the building.

Crews say that some of the residents who were on the third floor were asked to stay in their rooms until rescue crews could help them safely leave.