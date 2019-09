For the second time in a month, a fire burned on the same property in Washington. But this time, firefighters say a barn is completely destroyed.

Crews say a three story barn on Coddington Road is a total loss.

They say it happened on Wednesday.

We're told the flames were hard to fight because the metal roof fell over the top of fire debris.

No injuries or deaths are reported and it's unclear what caused it, but arson investigators are taking a look.