Fire crews warn of burning with the recent dry weather

Dry weather around our region is keeping fire crews busy this spring.

We know of at least two wild brush fires that happened Monday.

In one, Bakersfield firefighters responded to a 4-acre brush fire. Crews tell us conditions were not ideal with heavy winds.

They say a logging company was doing work for a homeowner and the debris left behind created a slash pile which caught fire from being so dry.

Crews say they were able to get their trucks right up to the fire and contain it before it got too far into the woods. But gave the following warning with the recent dry weather.

"The biggest thing I can tell people is to be cautious with your burning. This wasn't a permanent burn, we're still trying to figure out exactly how it started. If there's wind like there is today, it's probably not appropriate with as dry as its been," said Robert Willey.

We're told there were no no injuries and the fire was put out in about three hours.

Over in Wilmington, New York, crews were busy fighting another wild land fire.

According to the Hungry Trout Fly Shop, a business near the flames, they say conditions are extremely dry right now in the Adirondacks. And that this isn't the first fire this week.

No word on the damage from the fire.