Fire damages Hinesburg auto repair shop

Some tense moments in Hinesburg Wednesday.

A person was working on a car at Brian's Body and Hobby Shop on Baldwin Road when it caught fire.

The garage was engulfed by the time firefighters got to the scene.

Crews from Hinesburg, Charlotte, Monkton and Starksboro battled the blaze. The building and all the vehicles inside it were destroyed.

A nearby house nearly went up in flames, too.

"Because of the amount of heat that was coming off the building, it actually melted the siding to the house. So, we are fortunate to get here as quickly as we did, adverted a much bigger loss," Hinesburg Fire Chief Al Barber said.

No one was injured.

The chief says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.