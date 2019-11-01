Fire damages Johnson apartment building during flooding

Eight people are homeless following a fire in Johnson Friday morning.

State investigators say it happened at a two-unit apartment on Lower Main Street. Authorities say the fire broke out in the garage of the building, which was being inundated with flood waters at the time. They say the fire department was already on scene but had to contend with high winds stoking the flames.

All the occupants were able to get out safely, but the building sustained major damage. Officials say the fire displaced eight people including four children.

The cause remains under investigation.

