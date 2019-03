A chimney is all that's left of a home on Cider Hill Road.

Due to the severe cold, icy roads, and long distance to the closest fire hydrant, firefighters battled the blaze from 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

According to investigators, the fire was caused by a clogged pipe connected to a wood stove.

Fire officials are warning residents to check for cracked or clogged pipes in wood stoves.