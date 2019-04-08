Fire destroys 18 storage units in Milton

Storage units in Milton are damaged, after an early morning fire Monday. It happened around 1 a.m. and firefighters say 18 units went up in flames.

They say it happened at EZ Access Self Storage right off Route 7 in Milton.

When they got there, they say a third of the 200 foot structure was engulfed in flames

We're told one firefighter had minor injuries, but was treated on scene.

They say it's too early in the investigation to determine a cause. It's unclear what was inside the units that got damaged.