Fire destroys Canaan building

Pictures posted on the Hanover Regional Communications Dispatch Center's Facebook show flames engulfing the structure in Canaan Friday night.

Officials said they got the call at about 8:45 p.m. Units from Canaan, Enfield, Grafton, Lebanon, and Hanover Fire Departments responded. Springfield, Rumney, and Danbury units provided area station coverage.

Canaan Fire Chief Bill Bellion said the structure was a cabinet-making workshop. The building next to it was also damaged.

Bellion said a preliminary investigation points to the wood stove as the probable cause of the fire.