Fire destroys Chateaugay barn

A North Country barn went up in flames Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 2:30 p.m. at a barn off Country Route 23 in Chateaugay. Crews diverted traffic from the road to allow fire crews to come and go.

Fire officials say the good news is no people and no livestock were inside the barn at the time of the fire.

Chateaugay Second Assistant Fire Chief Ed Hoit says after the metal roof caved in, they called in other departments and an excavator to remove the roof so they could get to the fire underneath.

It took about 2.5 hours and eight departments-- including help from Canada-- to put the fire out.

They had a tanker task force set up to constantly provide water from the scene. They used 81,000 gallons of water to douse the flames.

"As smooth as any fire could go. You hate to see a structure lost like this and the money that's lost, but it went as well as it could go," Hoit said.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire.