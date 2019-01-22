Fire destroys Enosburgh home

Firefighters say they still don't know the cause of a fire that destroyed a building in Enosburgh Monday night.

It happened on Woodpecker Loop. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the building on the brink of collapse.

Enosburgh's fire chief told WCAX News the homeowner discovered their pipes were frozen, their furnace was out and their pellet stove had quit, so they set up a number of portable heaters. When they returned from feeding their animals, the house was on fire.

Nobody was hurt.

Firefighters say the fire is not suspicious.