Fire destroys Orleans County home

Authorities believe a fire quickly engulfed a house and caused some explosions at the structure in Holland, Vermont.

Firefighters said the homeowners hadn't been at the house for several days. No one was hurt in the fire early Wednesday, but the home collapsed and is considered a total loss.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted for assistance. The cause remains under investigation.

