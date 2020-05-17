Fire destroys historic Mad River Valley farmhouse

The Gaylord Farmhouse has stood on the side of Vermont Route 100 for decades. On Sunday, fire investigators say an electrical fire is to blame for a blaze that destroyed the home.

Erika Blake and her fiancé rent the farmhouse, and were there when the fire broke out. Thanks to a smoke dectector that was replaced within the last month, the couple and their 6-month old infant made it out safely. Blake says the house collapsed in a matter of minutes.

"It's an old house, 1800's, hasn't been redone or anything," she said, "and as soon as the door opened it was engulfed in flames, I called 9-1-1 and the house literally went down in twenty-five minutes it was gone."

Fire crews were able to save a part of the barn attached to the home, and most of the animals inside. Some chickens and a cat were lost.

"Tones got out at 9:23 a.m.," said Waitsfield/Fayson Fire Chief Tripp Johnson, "Immediately my staff called out for mutual aid from Moretown and Warren, and we created an attack to try to preserve the back portion of the barn. [Most of] the barn and a lot of his livestock we were able to preserve."

The blaze is not considered suspicious, and the home is a complete loss.

