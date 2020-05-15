Fire in Greensboro Bend sparks investigation

Investigators are working to find out what sparked a fire in Greensboro Bend that is now being called suspicious.

Crews that responded to the fire say no injuries were reported.

The fire department says the building used to be a multi-unit apartment but it had been empty for the last several years.

The department reached out to the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and says there may have been people in the building who weren't supposed to be there.

If you have any information, give them a call Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, Detective Kevin Lehoe at Hardwick Police Department at 802-472-5475 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.