Fire in vacant building in Woodstock considered a total loss

The Woodstock Fire Department wants your help figuring out what caused a fire at a vacant home.

They were called to 146 Gardner Way in Woodstock at about one o'clock Friday morning. The two-story structure was fully engulfed when responders got there, but they were able to put that and a small brush fire, out quickly.

Neighbors told firefighters no one was living there at the time.

Right now, fire officials don't know what sparked it. Call Woodstock fire or police, or the state police arson tip line if you have any information.