Fire investigators blame propane leak for hotel explosion

Investigators believed they know what caused a hotel explosion in Lebanon, New Hampshire, that injured 10 people, including two firefighters, on Christmas Eve.

Fire officials say a propane leak in the boiler room at the Element Hotel is to blame.

The explosion caused significant damage to the building, which is just off Route 120.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine if a small electrical fire sparked the blast.

Eight hotel guests received minor injuries during the explosion. Two firefighters were also treated for broken bones and lacerations but have since been released.

Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos says spirits are good within the department.

"You know, we have always been a close organization but, unfortunately, tragic events or the potential for major tragic events bring people together in a different way. Probably the holidays have a little something to do with that, too. But generally good. I came in and had breakfast with the duty crew yesterday to see how things were going and keep my pulse on the organization," Christopoulos said.

The entire department will gather on Monday to discuss the incident.

Meanwhile, structural engineers have been called in to see whether the building can be saved.