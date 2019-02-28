Investigators call cabin fire suspicious

Investigators are looking into a cabin fire that they are calling suspicious.

A forester found a hunting cabin earlier this week that had burned to the ground on Cemetery Road in Sandgate.

The camp is about one mile from the closest accessible roadway.

The camp hasn't had power or heat since November and no one was supposed to be at the camp.

Investigators also say no natural causes for the fire were found.

The cause is undetermined at this time, and investigators say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.