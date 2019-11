Vermont State Police say fire investigators will be headed to a South Royalton sugarhouse Friday morning.

Bethel firefighters say they were dispatched to a fire at Eaton's Sugarhouse around 10 p.m. Thursday. They say the back of the building was on fire with flames going through the roof when they got there. They tried to make an inside attack but were forced out because of bad conditions.

The roadway is back open Friday morning.