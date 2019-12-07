Fire rips through Franklin Town Garage

The Bloomingdale Fire Department says the Franklin Town Garage in Vermontville, New York is considered a total loss after a fire on Saturday.

Vermontville is just outside of Saranac Lake.

Town vehicles, including plow trucks were inside the building at the time.

Multiple fire crews responded to the blaze, including Bloomingdale, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, Paul Smiths-Gabriels.

No was hurt, or inside the building at the time. The fire is still under investigation.

