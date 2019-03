A fire ripped through a Stowe strip mall late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 11:20 p.m. at 638 Main Street. The five businesses in the strip mall sustained extensive damage.

Stowe, Waterbury, Morrisville, Hyde Park, and Elmore Fire Departments all responded, leaving the scene around 6:15 Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story is developing and will be updated.