Police say a Moretown Firefighter was under the influence when he returned to the fire station from a call.

State police responded to a report of a fire truck being backed into the Moretown fire station before 9:30 Friday night.

According to police, Brandan Abare (21) of Warren, Vermont was behind the wheel. Police say Abare showed signs of being intoxicated as they spoke with him.

Abare is due in court on November 21.