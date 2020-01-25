Firefighters concerned about spike in fires without working smoke alarms

Fire officials in New Hampshire are highlighting the importance of smoke detectors after a spike in fires without them.

Over the past week the Granite State has seen at least three residential structural fires where smoke alarms were either tampered with, and not working, or not present at all.

Fires in Lebanon, Hooksett, and Plymouth all occurred after dark while residents were sleeping. Each fire caused the families to be displaced, but there were no serious injuries.

It is the law in New Hampshire to have smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of a home, including the basement.

Over the last 5 years, New Hampshire has seen 43 deaths from unintentional residential fires. In over half of those cases the residents did not have working smoke alarms.