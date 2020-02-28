Firefighters extinguish blaze at Burlington homeless camp

Emergency crews in Burlington worked to put out a fire at a homeless encampment on Friday.

The call came in for smoke that was seen in the area of the Old North End.

Crews set up on Manhattan Drive and had to take off-road vehicles to the location down the bike path.

There was no one in the vicinity when firefighters arrived, so it wasn't clear who and what sparked the blaze.

"Without being able to interview the occupants, there is not a whole lot left there, there is not enough. We feel it's most likely an accidental fire," Burlington Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Collette said.

Police say they are also investigating the fire.