Firefighters quickly extinguish blaze in St. Albans home

Everyone is safe after a house fire in St. Albans.

Courtesy Dave St. Pierre

A passer-by reported flames on the roof of a home on Lake Road at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

It was contained to the attic and insulation.

The fire was put out quickly thanks to a quick response from crews in St. Albans City and Town.

"It appears to have started around the wood stove, stovepipe, around the attic area. We won't know for sure until it's investigated," St. Albans Fire Chief Harold Cross said.

The second-floor tenant was not home at the time but the chief said the whole second floor will need repairs.