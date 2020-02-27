Firefighters reach a deal with city of Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh city leaders say they are taking steps forward for public safety. After weeks of back and forth between the city and the firefighters union, the mayor said Thursday the city has reached an agreement with the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Union. And some changes are coming to improve the department and public safety, starting with a second ambulance. Our Kelly O'Brien has details.

In an emergency, they still respond at a moment's notice, but over the last several years, Plattsburgh firefighters have been dealing with a declining workforce.

"Tasks don't go away if you don't have as many people; it just has to be done by less people," said Jamie Schwartz, the president of the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Association.

Schwartz says that lack of staff has the department concerned about being able to do their job protecting the Lake City.

"We're watching residents get injured more. We're concerned about our response times and getting the amount of people on scene quickly that need to be," Schwartz said.

Thursday, the fire department, the union and the city gathered to announce a new agreement to better public safety.

"As anything, when we work together as a group, we're smarter than one," Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss said.

A second ambulance for the south side of the city and four new staffers will head to the academy to bring the total of full-time staffers to 36 and increase the daily staffing of the department by 17%.

"Getting us back to that number is huge. I mean, it's like I said before, the jobs still need to get done on the scene, so having more people there definitely helps," Schwartz said.

Schwartz says ideally, they would like to have the departments at 44 full-time staff members.

They say in the city they have the college to watch over and a lot of senior citizens in high rise apartments. National guidelines suggest 15 to 16 firefighters should be on the scene. Right now, a staff of 36 will allow for nine.

"Hopefully, with the willingness to work with the city, we can find other ways to get us closer to that number," Schwartz said.

The mayor says having more staff and resources allows the department to get anywhere in the city in three minutes. He says these changes won't hurt the budget since they're saving money on overtime and using revenues from the second ambulance.

Facilities will also need upgrades to house the new ambulance.

"They're already measuring up and grinding some concrete and that sort of thing to make room for that second ambulance," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

As for a timeline, the new firefighters need to complete the academy before getting the second ambulance on the road. They expect to roll that out by June or July.