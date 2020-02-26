Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles

Los Angeles County firefighters say a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson has been confined.

KTLA-TV reported Tuesday night that massive flames could be seen burning from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation located 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

An explosion preceded the fire in a cooling tower, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The department said the fire sparked about 10:50 p.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Crews confined the fire and shut off the fuel supply around 1 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Local residents are recommended to stay indoors as a precaution.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company’s website.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.