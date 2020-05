Firefighters rushed to Fairfax on Wednesday to battle a blaze and they needed backup.

The chief tells us they got a call about flames coming from one side of the duplex.

There was someone home on the other side of the building. They got out safely.

Firefighters say they knocked the fire down quickly and save the other unit.

Several local departments assisted with manpower.

With Wednesday's hot weather, they did their best to cycle firefighters in and out quickly.