First African-American Bishop of The Episcopal Church in Vermont elected

Eighteen months after Bishop Thomas Ely announced his retirement, the Episcopal Church of Vermont has officially named his replacement.

Reverend Dr. Shannon MacVean-Brown was elected by the 45 Episcopal congregations across the state Saturday.

She was one of three women vying for the position, and is the first African-American bishop of the Episcopal Church in Vermont.

Rick Swanson, a reverend at Saint John's in the Mountains in Stowe, explained the church's decision.

"I believe that the three candidates that we had were all wonderful women and offered amazing gifts," said Swanson. "I believe that Shannon brings a host of creativity and artistry with her that will help us break boundaries."

Reverend MacVean-Brown is currently a priest just outside Indianapolis.

She will move to Burlington this summer and will be ordained in September.

Bishop Ely will officially retire in October.

