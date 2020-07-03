First NH resident tests positive for mosquito-borne illness

The first New Hampshire person of the season testing positive for a certain mosquito-borne illness is recovering from home.

Health experts say an adult from Loudon is sick with Jamestown Canyon virus or JCV.

That person had neurological symptoms and was first detection of a mosquito-borne disease in the state this year.

The risk of transmission in Loudon is now at high. Surrounding towns, including Concord, have been increased to moderate.

There isn't a vaccine to prevent JCV and treatment is supportive care.