First Vermonter charged under federal hate crimes statue due in court

A Barre man due in court Wednesday is the first person in the state to be charged under a federal hate crimes statue.

Stuart Rollins is facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly threatening and intimidating a Hispanic family living across the street in Barre. Police say the 58 year-old shouted derogatory comments about the family's perceived national origin, told family members to go back to their country, and threatened both to burn down the family's home and to set family members on fire.

The hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.