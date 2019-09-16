First case of vaping-associated respiratory illness confirmed in Vermont

A mysterious e-cigarette-related illness has made its way to the Green Mountains.

Monday, the Department of Health confirmed the first case of vaping-associated severe respiratory illness in a Vermont resident. Health officials say five additional possible cases are currently being investigated.

As of last week, 380 confirmed and probable cases and six deaths have been reported to the CDC from 36 states and one territory.

The majority of patients have a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC, the intoxicating ingredient in marijuana. But health officials aren't sure of the exact cause of the illness. Symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue.