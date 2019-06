Vermont's first cat cafe is closer to becoming reality.

On its Facebook page, 'Kitty Korner Kafe' said it reached its fundraising goal of five thousand dollars. The Barre business owners said with just a few days left they are now shooting for another thousand bucks. They said that would allow them to make some additions they hadn't planned for in their original budget. But they have a few hurdles to clear with the health department to make sure it's safe first.