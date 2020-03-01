First coronavirus case confirmed in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the first positive case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in New York. The woman, in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home.

Officials say she has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety -- the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available," Cuomo said.