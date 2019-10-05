First day of archery deer season in Vermont

Today is the first day of Vermont's archery deer season.

From October 5, to November 1, and December 7, through the 15, hunters can take up to two deer with the purchase of two archery licenses.

Only one of those deer can be a legal buck, which is defined by having at least one antler with two or more points one inch, or longer.

All hunters must have a standard hunting license to have an archery deer hunting license add-on.

This year hunters can take three deer in combination with other hunting seasons. Next year there will be new regulations.